Can Lori Vallow Daybell afford bail?

Friday afternoon, Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins lowered Lori Vallow Daybell's bail to $1 million with some specific requirements.

She needed to sign a waiver of extradition, restrict her movements to only Bonneville, Jefferson, Madison and Fremont counties, wear an ankle monitor 24/7, and she must appear to all her court hearings and maintain contact with her counsel.

Madison County Sheriff’s office spokesman Isaac Payne tells us as soon as Vallow satisfies all of the conditions, she could post bail.

Payne told us Friday night that Vallow’s ankle monitor is ready to go and that she can post bail at any time.

The Idaho Falls Bail Bond company Lori’s attorneys are working with told us there are some obstacles in Vallow’s way. They tell us a $1 million bond is very rare in the area and that it’s pretty hard to get.

The main obstacles in Vallow obtaining a $1 million bond are:

-Lori needs to have $1 million dollar in assets. Multiple parties can come together to help her come up with the assets but the bond company tells us it’s not an easy thing to do.

-The bail bond company’s insurance needs to assess the risk of issuing out a $1 million dollar bond.

-To pay for the bond, once the $1 million in assets has been proven, $100K would need to be wired into the account of the bondsman, a process that could take 24 hours plus. Another bond company we spoke to tells us private attorneys get a 10% off discount, so it’s possible Vallow would only need to pay $80K for the bond.

One bail bond company worker tells us in his 22 years in the business he’s never seen someone get a bond as high as $1 million in the area, the most he’s issued out is $500K.