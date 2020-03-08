Police need help finding a missing Ammon man

Top Stories

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- Bonneville County Sheriff is asking for help locating a man who didn't return to his living facility. Arthur Pupedis, 70, told staff at the facility he was going to Salt Lake City and would return March 5th. When he didn't return by March 6th they reported him missing.

Pupedis is described as 5’ 11”, approximately 140 lbs., gray hair and hazel eyes, possible tattoo on one of his arms. He was last seen wearing a green military style jacket with a hood, carrying yellow gloves, and walking with a cane. He is said to have physical limitations due to his age and requires medicine.

If you have any information please call Bonneville County Sheriff at 208-529-1200.