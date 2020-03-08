Skip to Content
Scorched local food truck back in business this week

blackhawk bbq pit truck serves customers
KIFI/KIDK

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The popular Blackhawk BBQ Pit food truck is preparing for it's reopening after an accident shut down business.

In December, Nic Transtrum, owner of Blackhawk BBQ, was heading to Pocatello when an accident caused the trailer flip and catch fire, destroying the food truck and Transtrum's truck.

Three months later, and Transtrum has bounced back with two new food trucks and equipment ready for a reopening on Wednesday.

Transtrum announced a reopening tour on the truck's Facebook page, saying they'll be stopping in Blackfoot, Pocatello and Idaho Falls this week.

The tour stops will be announced on the Blackhawk BBQ Pit Facebook page soon.

