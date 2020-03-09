Southeast Idaho has low risk for floods this season

Top Stories

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - As the temperatures rise, so does the risk for potential floods.

But, this year, southeast Idaho is at a low risk for floods, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

“The long term outlook right now is not looking like a significant flooding threat,” said NWS meteorologist, Nicole Desmet.

The snow is melting slower than in 2019, keeping floods at bay.

“But residents should still be aware if they do have low lying flooding concerns or if they do live in an area that is prone to flooding--especially the snow melt in their area--they should take the same precautions they do every year,” Desmet said.

People who live or work near flood areas should have sandbags ready and move debris away from drainage areas to allow more water flow, Desmet said.

Counties are taking precautionary measures, too.

“The basic protocol and the things we do here in Bannock County is to monitor and stay abreast of the situation,” said Bannock County's first full time emergency services manager, Wes Jones.

Jones wants to focus on communicating with residents ahead of time to make sure they're prepared for things like flu, fire and flood seasons.

“The flood situation is a slowly encroaching type of situation. So we want to make sure that we give enough notification in advance to implement any protective actions that would need to be taken to protect people, facilities and the environment,” Jones said.

For now, it seems there will be a low impact from snowmelt.

“If we get the rain on top of the snowmelt at the same time, that will increase the flooding risk,” Desmet said.

Southeast Idaho is expected to get an average amount of rain in the next three months, Desmet said. Although, Idaho weather can change quickly and unexpectedly, as many locals can attest to.