Coronavirus concerns cause run on groceries, empty shelves

Top Stories

INKOM, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - During crisis mode, some of us feel the need to stock up on the essentials. So much so, stores across the country are being cleaned out.

While trying to find rice at Walmart, Aaron Chronister was shocked at the number of empty shelves.

People concerned about coronavirus and food shortages are stocking up on hand sanitizer, canned food and toilet paper. Some stores are cutting hours just to give them time to restock the shelves.

And in Inkom, Bisharat's Market is busier than it's ever been before. People are coming in from Idaho Falls and Soda Springs to buy the essentials, owner Rashid Bisharat said.

“Toilet paper, eggs and milk,” Bisharat said. The store is wiped out of eggs, but some packs of toilet paper remain.

“People are surprised we still have quite a bit of stuff over here. Canned goods, meat, produce. Yeah, we have plenty of stuff,” Bisharat said.

Inkom locals are keeping their cool, he said.

“Everybody is handling it really good. They’re panicking a little bit, but not--you know?” Bisharat said.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Governor Brad Little said there is "no shortage of food. Stores will restock, so please don't hoard."

“I don’t know why they’re panicking really. All the stuff is going to be back on the shelves really soon," Bisharat said. He plans to restock early this week.

Even so, people like Chronister are having trouble getting things like frozen vegetable or baby wipes.

“People that have babies that can’t get wipes because people are flipping out for no reason,” Chronister said.

A clinical psychologist explains why people may be "flipping out" in an article here.

“I feel really bad. The sickness affects everybody, it’s not just Idaho or the United States. All the countries. And I hope everyone will be okay in this situation and take care of themselves,” Bisharat said.

Bisharat's Market is offering to deliver groceries to those that need it. They encourage you to call 208-775-3511.