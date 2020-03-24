Skip to Content
Top Stories
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
By
today at 7:27 pm
Published 7:46 pm

Golf courses open for season with COVID precautions in place

032420 SLQ GOLF OPENS SOT.00_00_30_14.Still002
KIFI/KIDK

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The three municipal golf courses in Idaho Falls are open for the season. Pinecrest, Sage Hills, and Sand Creek golf courses are taking precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Access to clubhouses will be limited. Pinecrest operates a check-in window. They encourage golfers to call ahead and schedule tee-times. This will help maintain a gap between groups. Crews will be sanitizing carts in between uses.

Patrons are asked to maintain proper social distancing while out on the course.

Idaho Falls / News / Sports / Videos
Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder

Dylan is a sports anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply