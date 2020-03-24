Golf courses open for season with COVID precautions in place

Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The three municipal golf courses in Idaho Falls are open for the season. Pinecrest, Sage Hills, and Sand Creek golf courses are taking precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Access to clubhouses will be limited. Pinecrest operates a check-in window. They encourage golfers to call ahead and schedule tee-times. This will help maintain a gap between groups. Crews will be sanitizing carts in between uses.

Patrons are asked to maintain proper social distancing while out on the course.