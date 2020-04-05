Fish and Game temporarily suspends out-of-state permits

Top Stories

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - To limit the spread of the coronavirus, Idaho Fish and Game is suspending nonresident fishing and hunting license, tags and permits.

Effective April 4, the suspension will continue for the time being. The Fish and Game Commission found the suspension helpful to Idaho public health orders to self-isolate.

Residents are still able to purchase tags and permits and can get licenses online. The hunting and fishing seasons are still in effect.

People who purchased nonresident tags, permits and licenses before April 4 can still use them for the season. Out-of-state hunters who bought a 2020 license can still apply for controlled hunts for the fall, according to Fish and Game.

See more details by clicking here.