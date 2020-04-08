Portneuf Amphitheater postpones Hairball concert

Top Stories

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The coronavirus pandemic is postponing events worldwide, a symptom felt in Southeast Idaho.

"Truthfully, we held out as long as we could,” said Guy Patterson, the event coordinator for the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheater.

On Tuesday, Patterson announced that the 80's rock tribute band Hairball would not be performing on May 2 after all.

"The supporting dates in Montana and Washington decided to back out, so now there's no more option," Patterson said.

"Where money's a tough thing right now, we decided to do refunds," Patterson said.

But there's still hope for arena rock lovers: the show is rescheduled to June 5, 2021 at the amphitheater.

"We've already got the date held," Patterson said.

The coronavirus can't kill the music, it seems. In the midst of the pandemic, Patterson booked another concert for summer 2020.

"The good thing is, we have another show that will be in August. I can't announce anything yet because we have to take the paperwork the rest of the way," Patterson said.

Patterson revealed it is a popular country band that will likely be the biggest show of the year.

The amphitheater plans to continue with the June concert for The Sweet, as well as both July concerts.

Patterson said his first priority is public safety, so those plans could change depending on health orders.

"But if we can have that show so people can finally get out of the house and into the sunshine, and be happy and listen to music, we want to make sure we have the entertainment for them," Patterson said.