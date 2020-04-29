Landowner donates 166 acres for conservation near Pocatello

Top Stories

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An anonymous landowner gifted 166 acres of land to the Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust to preserve the space.

The donated land is called the Century Heights Preserve, located off South 5th Avenue near Century High School. Matt Lucia, executive director of the Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust, said the landowner did not want the property developed.

"(The) Black Rock area gives us tremendous habitat. Especially in the winter for mule deer,” Lucia said.

In 2015, an aerial survey found that more than 1800 mule deer were using the space as their winter home.

The conservation group is planning to implement informational signs in the area to educate people about the importance of sagebrush habitats. They also plan to conduct wildlife studies and apply fire mitigation.

While the area needs work, Lucia said he wants people to start enjoying the space today.

“We felt like during this, while everybody’s getting cooped up at home with COVID-19, that this is a great opportunity for us to showcase our property. Let people know it’s here and if they want to come out and walk it,” Lucia said.

The area has about three to four miles of single-track trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding with access to public lands, according to Lucia.

There was a major subdivision planned for the Century Heights area in 2005, but the property changed ownerships a number of times.

Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust received the property as a gift in December 2018. The Century Heights Preserve is located off Piedmont Road.

Learn more about the Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust here.