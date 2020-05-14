Popular restaurant in Rexburg takes on new COVID-19 safety practices

Top Stories

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - During Stage 2 of Governor Brad Little’s plan to reopen Idaho (scheduled to begin May 16), it permits restaurant dining rooms to reopen once their plans have been submitted for approval by local public health districts.

In Rexburg, the restaurant Fresco has made key changes to try to keep everyone safe.

Manager Alyvia Cook tells us they’re doing dine-in by reservation so they can plan the number of people they have in the restaurant at a time.

They’ve also made changes to their menu.

"One of the big thing that we've changed is we've gone to paper menus. So these have been really nice that we don't have to take them off the tables and wipe down menus," Cook said. "We've also made it where we're not we're not visiting tables as often, we've been staying back trying to keep that social social distancing. If you ever need anything, just like raise your hand yell at us across the restaurant, we're always around."

Cook says they are also gathering contact information from everyone who comes in, so they can contact them incase they do get a case of COVID-19 in the restaurant.

