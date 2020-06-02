Neighbors come together to peacefully protest in Idaho Falls

Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Peaceful protesters filled the Broadway Bridge in Idaho Falls Tuesday. They held up signs and shouted chants as cars passed by.

Those who attended said they were there to bring justice to George Floyd by bringing awareness to the nation-wide issue of police brutality.

The event that was organized through social media brought community members young and old together, like Hannah Finance, who says there is a need for change in our own community.

“Across the country really is trying to make the difference in how police are held accountable. I know that we don’t have a lot of people of color here in Idaho Falls so people don't think it's that big of a deal, but we still have people here and we still have the racial issues here as well," Finance said.

Many cars honked in support of the protest, while other people brought the protesters food and water.

“Our goal is to get justice for George Floyd our goal is to have, police brutality rates go down. People are protesting and rioting all over America, and if we can help we will. And that's why we're here to do today. We're not trying to start violence, we're not trying to start fights we're not trying to start anything like that at all," said event organizer Allie Boyden.

On Wednesday, the Idaho Falls Police Department will be hosting a community conversation from 4-7 p.m. by the Idaho Falls Green Belt/Riverwalk across from the Bonneville County Courthouse/Law Enforcement Building.