Fluor Idaho enters into Mentor-Protégé Agreement with MarCom

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Fluor Idaho, LLC, which manages cleanup operations for the Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory (INL) Site, has signed a Mentor-Protégé Agreement with an Idaho Falls small business.

MarCom, LLC, founded in 2003, provides management, administrative, engineering, nuclear operations and health and safety services to Department of Energy sites throughout the U.S. It is a Native American- and Woman-Owned small business with additional offices in Butte, Montana, and Fort Collins, Colorado.

Under the Mentor-Protégé Agreement, Fluor Idaho (Mentor) will provide both onsite work experience for employees of MarCom (Protégé) and business development expertise to enhance that small company’s ability to bid on future federal contracts.

“This is a great program developed by the Department of Energy to share valuable business expertise between two companies,” said Fluor Idaho Small Business Liaison Jennifer Lloyd. “The idea behind it is to increase the pool of companies that can provide trained staff and beneficial services at DOE sites.”

Marcella Medor, MarCom’s president, is enthusiastic about the potential this agreement creates.

“I would like to thank Fluor Idaho for this opportunity to further strengthen our relationship,” she said. “We will bring our unique skill sets to Fluor Idaho, while gaining the knowledge and business expertise to facilitate continued growth and long-term company success. The things that we can do, we do well, but we are excited for the chance to be mentored in the things that we need help on and we think that Fluor Idaho is that company. I really feel like it is a win-win.”

In addition to being Women-Owned, MarCom is also a Small Disadvantaged business, which means it is 51% or more owned and control by one or more disadvantaged persons and the disadvantaged person or persons are socially disadvantaged and economically disadvantaged.

Upon receiving nominations from both Fluor Idaho and INL, MarCom was named the 2019 Small Business of the Year by the DOE Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization.

This is Fluor Idaho’s second Mentor-Protégé Agreement with a small business. Earlier, the cleanup contractor signed an agreement with Hukari Ascendent, Inc., to provide planning, nuclear safety, and engineering specialists in support of the Idaho Cleanup Project Core contract.