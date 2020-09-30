Regulators set hearing on water company acquisition

Top Stories

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Public Utilities Commission has scheduled a telephonic public hearing to consider the Falls Water Company’s proposal to acquire and operate the Morning View Water System.



Falls Water has operated an Idaho Falls water system since 1958, serving about 5,500 customers. Morning View serves about 118 residential customers in and around Rigby.



Falls Water is not proposing any increases in rates.



The hearing is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 7. Participation can be accomplished by calling 1-800-920-7487 and entering 6674832# when prompted. Those planning on testifying are encouraged to start calling in to the hearing at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on Oct. 7. In the interest of public health and safety, and consistent with guidance from both the CDC and Central District Health regarding mitigation of exposure to Covid-19, the hearing will be telephonic only.

To identify callers and manage the hearing efficiently, those interested in testifying are encouraged to contact Adam Rush or call 1-208-334-0339 and provide their name and the telephone number they will be calling in on.