Eames Complex dedication set Friday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Governor Brad Little and ISU President Kevin Satterlee will be among those on hand Friday for the formal dedication of the William M. and Karin A. Eames Innovation Complex.



The $22 million renovation of the Advanced Technical Education and Innovations complex has been underway for the past 3 years.



Idaho State University said the majority of the interior of the building has been completely redone, updated, and enhanced to reflect the growing needs of the College of Technology’s programs.



It now houses Automotive, Auto Collision Repair, Diesel Technology, Welding, Computerized Machining, and Computer Aided Design Drafting programs.



The building is named after William Eames, an alumnus who pledged $2.5 million to support the new facility. That gift led to a $5 million fund raising campaign.



The university was awarded a $2.3 million economic development administration grant this year to assist in completing an on-site power generation facility.

An invitation-only ribbon cutting was scheduled Friday followed by open house tours of the building from 3 to 6 p.m.