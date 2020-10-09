Deadline for absentee voter registration October 9th

Top Stories

Today is one of the deadlines for Idaho voters hoping to cast an absentee ballot in the November election.

If you haven't registered to vote in Idaho, or if you need to update your address, October 9, 2020, is the last day to do it if you want to vote by absentee ballot.

If you are planning on mailing in an application to the county clerks office they need to be postmarked by Friday.

You can also register to vote online at Idahovotes.gov but that also needs to be done by Friday.

If you missed the deadline you still will be able to vote, Julie Hancock, from the Bannock County elections office explains.

"Idaho does same-day voter registration so if you missed this day you can always come into our office early and vote and register at the same time or register and vote at the same time on election day," Hancock said.

You still have time to request an absentee ballot if you are registered. The deadline to ask for one is 5 p.m. on Oct. 23. That can be done in-person, through the mail, or online.

Hancock says the elections office has been answering questions non stop from people wanting to be assured that if they vote absentee, their ballot will be counted.

"If someone has any questions or concerns about our process we are more than happy to show them the process or walk through the process with them on the phone", said Hancock. Our whole motto in here is transparency, honesty and integrity and so as transparent as we can be during this time is what we're going to do."

You can vote by absentee ballot either by mail or by bringing in your ballot into the elections office. You can also vote early at the election's office. Hancock says all of the polling places will also be open on election day. Regardless of how you vote, all ballots must be cast or received by your county clerk by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 to count.