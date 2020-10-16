Volunteer teachers needed at Sandcreek Middle School

Top Stories

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - District 93 is facing new challenges in coping with the pandemic in the classroom.

In a Facebook post dated October 12, Sandcreek Middles School shared, "Help! Sandcreek needs volunteers to come in and supervise classrooms while teachers who have tested positive for COVID teach from home. If you are willing to volunteer, please call Mrs. LaPearle at 208-525-4416 so we can fast-track your volunteer paperwork." with an "Apply Now" button attached at the bottom.

District 93 faced a bus driver shortage recently as well.

We will speak with Sandcreek today about how the school is dealing with staffing issues as they try keeping kids at school.