Two are dead after semi collides with minivan

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Two people are dead after their car was hit by a semi truck on Tuesday. Idaho State Police says a minivan failed to yield at Rich Lane and 100 West in Blackfoot around 4:15 p.m.

The truck was pulling a cattle trailer when it hit the minivan, sending it into a power pole before landing in a ditch.

The driver, Joseph Crippen, 21, was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he died. Three of Crippen's passengers, Harley Childers and two juveniles, were sent to Bingham Memorial Hospital. One child died while the other was flown from Bingham Memorial Hospital to EIRMC. Crippen's fourth passenger, Madison Degiulio, was sent to Portneuf Medical Center.

The semi driver suffered only minor injuries.

