Latest on fires burning in Salmon-Challis National Forest

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI)- The National Forest Service has updated their progress in fighting three fires burning in the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

-The Haynes Fire, burning 11 miles south of Salmon, is now 35% contained, and 470 acres. Firing operations were successful on the northern portion of the fire. Crews mopped up and secured the edges of the morning burn out. Bucket work from helicopters was used to cool hot spots in the areas that are too steep for fire crews. On Sunday firefighters will build line along the southeastern perimeter working their way north.

-The Iron Fire, is 95% contained, and 132 acres. The blaze is 22 miles SSW of Salmon. Crews will continue to observe the southeast portion Sunday to assure the fire does not progress down Badger Creek.

-The Mud Lick Fire is 22 miles West of Salmon, and 16,689 acres. Water drops were used on portions of the fire to continue to cool areas of heat. The fire moved slow backing down the mountain in the Big Deer Creek area. Line construction continues along Ridge Road. Containment line was completed north of the Blackbird mine which brings containment to 10%.

Evacuations are in place for Panther Creek (NFSR 055) from Deep Creek north to the main Salmon River Road

(NFSR 030) and in Napias Creek (NFSR 0242).

Road closures are in place for Panther Creek, Ridge Road (NFSR 020) north of Williams Creek, Summit Baldy Basin (NFSR #0152), Haynes Basin Rd (NFSR #60016), K-Mountain (NFSR #60427), Twelvemile Creek Rd (NFSR #60014), and McDevitt (NFSR #0150).

In total, 760 men and women are fighting the fires, which includes 19 crews, 23 engines, eight water tenders, six helicopters, two heavy equipment task forces, three dozers, and three masticators.