Snow Storm expected with accumulations

Morning snow showers linger with some areas receiving more than an inch of snow from I-15 east into the southeastern highlands this morning, give way to some partial clearing later. Still cold today, highs will be around 32, but with SW 10-15 (20 Gusts), wind chills will remain in the low 20's and even low teens for some.

Look out for slick roads, sidewalks, and black ice into the weekend and more snow for Sunday and accumulations expected as a river of moisture plows into the valley and mountains for Saturday and Sunday, especially for the I-15 corridor. 2-6" may be on the ground by the time we start Monday morning's commute for the river plain. Mountains will get some good deepening snows. We'll continue to track storm elements and follow the progression of moisture with the snow/rain ratio for the Pocatello area and lower Snake River Plain.

Highs in the 30's again for Saturday with precip later and into Sunday. Sunday, we're expecting snow to begin early for the valley and mountains will be a running start for the week ahead with plenty of snow to go around.

Share your weather pictures to jeff.roper@localnews8.com

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather