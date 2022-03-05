Rexburg Stands with Ukraine gathering scheduled for Sunday

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- Rexburg and east Idaho residents are invited to a special gathering Sunday at the Rexburg Tabernacle, to show support for Ukraine and Ukrainians.

The Rexburg Stands with Ukraine Gathering organizer Yohan Delton says the gathering is meant to do two things: lift up local Ukrainians and allow community members to come together and share their hope and pain.

"We have some Ukrainians in the community, and of course, there are some international Ukrainian students here too," Delton said. "So we want them in that tabernacle so they can feel the strength of the community. And second, to allow people from the community to be able to communicate their hopes and their pain."

Delton says it's not so much a rally, but more a place to gather and talk.

"It is going to be more about relationships," Delton said. "Think of the meeting being split into three parts. The first one will be for those people to feel the strength of the gathering. The second one is more of a reflection on the difficulty that it is with what's happening in Ukraine. And the third part will be more of a mix and mingle where people will just get to talk to each other."

Everyone is invited to the free event at the Rexburg Tabernacle from 5 to 6 P.M. on Sunday, March 6.