Blood donations encouraged during Red Cross Month

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Help can't wait when disaster strikes.

"Every eight seconds, a disaster happens in the United States. Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs a blood transfusion," said Angela Ragen, the Account Manager for the Donor Relations Department in Idaho Falls.

Combine that with the ongoing pandemic, and there's no doubt the nation's blood supply has taken a hit—though Ragen says we've seen improvement.

"Fortunately, the blood supply has stabilized and improved thanks to generous donors coming out and rolling up their sleeves," she said. "The most severe crisis for now has been alleviated. But our blood supply is still vulnerable."

This month especially, since it's Red Cross Month, donors are highly encouraged.

"In March we celebrate Red Cross Month to celebrate the volunteers and donors that help us complete this mission," Ragen said.

Most are willing to give.

"It does help me feel like I make a difference. Every time I turn around there’s a shortage of blood," said donor Whitney St. Michael.

The entire process, including paperwork, takes a little over an hour, but the donation itself only takes a few minutes—a big payoff for a small sacrifice.

You can schedule a donation appointment by visiting redcross.org or by downloading the Blood Donor app.

Throughout the month of March, donors will receive a gift card and be entered to win tickets to the MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.