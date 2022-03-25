Snowboarder killed in fall at Montana’s Big Sky resort

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Authorities say a 29-year-old man died after a fall while snowboarding at Montana’s Big Sky Resort.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's office said Friday that Chandler Pelletier, 29, of Belgrade, Mont. died after he reportedly fell on Wednesday while snowboarding in an area of steep terrain known as the North Summit Snowfield.

An investigation into the cause and manner of Chandler’s death was ongoing.

A second Wednesday accident at Big Sky left a woman competing in an extreme skiing event with severe injuries including a shattered skull.

She was airlifted to a hospital in Billings, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.