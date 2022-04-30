One dead after crash in Bonneville County

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A person died after a car crash Friday night in Bonneville County.

The Bonneville Cunty Sheriff's Office and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the 9000 N block of North River Road at about 7:30 P.M. Friday.

As emergency personnel arrived they discovered the driver of a Buick Verano was deceased. The driver of the other involved vehicle, a Chevy pickup, was injured and transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary information indicates the pickup was traveling north on River Road and crossed the center line, colliding with the Buick that was southbound. The driver of the Buick had to be extricated by fire personnel.

Deputies are still investigating this crash and no further information is available at this time.