Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 2:25 PM
Published 2:29 PM

Police search for 16-year-old runaway

Elintra Fischer
JCSO
Elintra Fischer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 16-year-old runaway last seen on January 1.

Elintra Fischer left her residence in Monteview in her mother’s gray 2015 Honda Civic, bearing license plate 5C0463U, and police say it is possible she is en route to Utah.

Elintra has been entered in the national database as a juvenile runaway as police have been unable to locate her or the vehicle with any family members.

Elintra is described as 5’5”, 135 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you see her or the vehicle, contact your local law enforcement or Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 208-745-9210 extension 7.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content