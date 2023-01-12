3 things to know this morning – January 12, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. University of Idaho murder suspect, Bryan Kohberger, is due back in court this morning. Meanwhile, the second semester for the University of Idaho started this week with heightened security.

2. Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon gave his 2023 State of the State Address yesterday. In his speech, he recognized Yellowstone National Park for the fast re-opening of the park, called for support for increasing funding to the energy matching fund, and wants lawmakers to save half of the state's nearly $1 billion-dollar surplus.

3. A phone scam is popping up in the area that uses your online personal information to convince you that a member of your family has been kidnapped. Be wary of demands to send money through an app or a gift card at a store and talk to your family on limiting what they post online.