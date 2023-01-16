3 things to know this morning – January 16, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Monday.

1. Wade Schvandeveldt, the former Soda Springs High School Girls Basketball coach accused of rape, is waiting on a Caribou County judge to decide whether or not to move his trial to another county on the motion to receive a fair trial. The judge is expected to make a decision within the next 7 days.

2. Idaho State University is hosting a local march today to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The march starts at 1 pm, beginning on the south side of Holt Arena, followed by a celebration and program at the Stephens Center.

3. The Pocatello Animal Shelter will be having half-price puppy and kitten adoptions now until January 28th. All adoptions include vaccinations, spay or neuter surgery, a microchip for permanent identification, and a collar.