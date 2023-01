BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County sheriff deputies are investigating a car vs train collision near Iona.

We are told two juveniles were in the car, but they were not seriously hurt.

It happened on 50th East, north of Lincoln Road around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department tells us the car was pushed about 450 feet down the tracks.

Right now, that intersection is blocked as they continue to investigate.