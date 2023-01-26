3 things to know this morning – January 26, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. An Idaho State Senator has introduced a joint resolution to change the Idaho Constitution to re-enact tougher ballot initiative rules from 2021. These rules would require signature gatherers to get 6% of voters in each of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts instead of the current 18 out of 35.

2. A new four-day week school schedule is being talked about in Fremont County. So far, the district has received a lot of support for the idea. However, they have not made a final decision and say it is still in the beginning stage.

3. The Idaho State Department of Education is looking for sponsors for this year’s summer food service program. It offers free meals and snacks to children in low-income areas during the summer months. Sponsors are reimbursed for each qualifying meal that is approved.