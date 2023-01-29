Skip to Content
January 28, 2023
Returning Champion Malo finishes first in stage one of Pedigree sled dog race

Pedigree Stage Stop Race

TETON COUNTY, Wyoming (KIFI)-Four-time Stage Stop champion Anny Malo turned in the fastest time of 1:58:15 to finish the 28-mile out-and-back course today followed by Alix Crittenden in second at 2:02:32. Cathy Rivest, Laura Bontrager, and Mike Bestgen rounded out the top five.

Other finishing times are posted here.

The Pedigree Stage Stop Race consists of seven individual stages on National Forest land trails
which wind through the seven mountain ranges of western Wyoming and Idaho. Teams cover 30 to
35 miles per day on out-and-back courses. Extraordinary daily coverage can be found on Facebook,
Instagram, You Tube, and all the other usual social media places.
Highlights from day one https://youtu.be/zugtJT4JAYo

The daily race schedule is as follows:
• January 29 – Stage Two – Lander, Wyoming
• January 30 – Stage Three – Pinedale, Wyoming
• January 31 – Stage Four – Big Piney / Marbleton, Wyoming
• February 1 – Stage Five – Kemmerer, Wyoming
• February 2 – Travel Day
• February 3 – Stage Six – Alpine, Wyoming
• February 4 – Stage Seven & Final Banquet – Driggs, Idaho

Extensive race coverage, video, commentary, and interviews is available on race media platforms
including:

Website: www.wyomingstagestop.org Facebook: facebook.com/PedigreeStageStopRace
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pedigreestagestoprace
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@pedigreestagestoprace9249

