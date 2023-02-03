Skip to Content
Published 7:02 AM

3 things to know this morning – February 3, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. The Idaho legislature began talks on the 'Greater Idaho Bill' during their session on Wednesday. The bill would invite Oregon to communicate with Idaho lawmakers about relocating the state line. A full hearing to discuss the bill has been scheduled for February 13th.

2.  Most local basins are well above their seasonal average. However, experts say we need a well above average snowpack above Heise on the Snake River in order to fully recover from the drought.

3. Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon is investing a $20-million dollar grant into building the world’s largest and most advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie. Construction starts later this year with the facility set to open in early 2025.

