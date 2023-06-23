3 things to know this morning – June 23, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. A man is dead and another is sent to the hospital after a bicycle and motorcycle collided in Bonneville County. It happened yesterday morning on North River Road, just north of 49th North. The man on the motorcycle was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with severe injuries. The cyclist was declared dead at the crash.

2. Jesse Leigh of Pocatello was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for two counts of second-degree murder. Leigh shot and killed his estranged wife, Jennifer Leigh, and her boyfriend, Timothy Hunt, in front of his seven-year-old son back in October 2021.

3. The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is holding a book drive tomorrow for inmates. It will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the front lobby of the Sheriff’s Office at 5800 South 5th Avenue in Pocatello. Books donated must be paperback or softbound for the inmates’ safety.