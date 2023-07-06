3 things to know this morning – July 6, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. A boil order and advisory is re-issued in the Island Park area. A boil water advisory is in effect for Shotgun North and Shotgun Kickapoo subdivisions due to low water pressure. A boil water order is in place for Goose Bay Estates, Aspen RIdge subdivision, Valley View subdivision, and Shotgun Cherokee subdivision. E. Coli bacteria was still present in the water supplies.

2. Workers were busy yesterday cleaning up sections of Yellowstone National Park after a storm blew down hundreds of trees in the southern portion. No deaths or injuries were reported due to the severe weather.

3. Idaho Falls' Historic Amusement Park, Funland, is making a comeback very soon. Funland is supposed to open later this summer, but no specific date has been set yet. All the proceeds will help support the Idaho Falls Zoo.