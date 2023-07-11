3 things to know this morning – July 11, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. The Teton County Idaho Sheriff's Office is warning people about a mountain lion sighting in the Coyote Lane area in Victor. If you see it, keep your distance and stay inside. Also, keep your pets inside for their safety.

2. The Jensen Grove Lake has dried up significantly in the last few weeks. Parks and Recreation Director, Wade Gardner, says it is due to the lack of water coming in from the main river channel. Gardner says the water rights for the city of Blackfoot takes priority, so even though the head gate is currently wide open, there is no water coming through. They hope to have more water later in the summer.

3. Eastern Idaho Public Health and the Region 7 Behavioral Health Board will be hosting a Fentanyl Town Hall tonight at the Downtown Event Center on 480 Park Ave in Idaho Falls. A resource fair will be held at 5:30 p.m. followed by a panel discussion at 6:30 p.m.