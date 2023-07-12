3 things to know this morning – July 12, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Ammon Bundy is a no show after he was scheduled to appear in Ada County court Monday in connection with a civil lawsuit brought by St. Luke's. The lawsuit is over a protest Bundy and his people's rights group held last year at the hospital that caused it to go into lockdown.

2. 2 advocacy groups and an attorney are suing Idaho over the new law that makes it illegal to help minors get an abortion without their parents’ consent. They contend the law is overly vague and violates both the first amendment and the fourth amendment right to travel freely between states.

3. An open burn ban will go into effect this Saturday for the Wildland-Urban interface areas in all of Bannock County. Gas fire pits, gas grills, and charcoal grills can still be used as long as they are used correctly. Campfire and recreational fires are also allowed in developed campgrounds and at private homes if they are in a proper fire pit. No fire of any kind will be allowed in the Johnny Creek and Pocatello Creek areas. The burn ban will remain in place until October 1st.