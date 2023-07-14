3 things to know this morning – July 14, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Rexburg. Police say it all started with a physical argument between a man and his wife early yesterday morning at a home on the 600 block of South 5th West. Shortly after officers arrived, shots were fired, resulting in a 37-year-old man being sent to the hospital.

2. Idaho Fish and Game is starting their annual bear trap research. The bears will be trapped in three main locations; the north end of Teton Valley, around Island Park, and along the Centennial Mountain Range near Kilgore. Rangers have put up bright orange signs to warn the public not to enter these areas.

3. The 2nd Idaho Falls Sidewalk Chalk Festival returns tomorrow. Artists will draw on a sidewalk section outside of the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho. The 1st place overall winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize.