3 things to know this morning – July 18, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. A woman passenger is dead after a 2 vehicle crash. It happened at 81st North and 15th East, just south of Ucon. A Toyota Prius traveling south on 15th East collided with a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer.

2. Idaho Falls Police is looking for a burglary suspect that disappeared from Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Police had to release Wardas from custody in order to be admitted. He left the hospital on his own early yesterday morning. Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call Idaho Falls Police at 208-529-1200.

3. The 'Do Not Drink' and 'Do Not Boil' order continues in Roberts. The city says they do not know when the order will be lifted... and that while water samples were taken (yesterday) morning... It will still take 24-hours to get those samples back to determine if the water is safe to use again."