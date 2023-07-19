Skip to Content
Fatal crash in Bear Lake County

Published 3:21 PM

BEAR LAKE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 9:00 P.M., on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, on North Beach Road in Bear Lake County.

A 39-year-old male from Fish Haven was driving eastbound in a 2020 Ford Mustang. The Mustang left the roadway and collided with a Jersey Barrier.


The driver was wearing a seat belt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local area hospital. He was pronounced deceased at the local hospital.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Stephanie Lucas

