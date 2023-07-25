3 things to know this morning – July 25, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Idaho Falls crews are working on the water line on John Adams Parkway between Holbrook Drive and Lincoln Drive. That section of road will be closed off and on for about the next 30 days. Road work is also being done on 25th East near Morning Star Senior Living and Watersprings Church. That section of road will be closed from seven at night to seven in the morning. Crews hope to have this project finished sometime in the fall.

2. Nearly 400 firefighters are now assigned to the Hayden Fire burning in the Lemhi Range. The fire has grown to over 7,000 acres. Crews are working to make containment lines around the fire. Fire managers are planning a community meeting at the Leadore Community Center at 7 p.m. tonight.

3. Rigby's Hot Classic Nights Car Show raised over $16,000 this year. It beats last year's mark by over $1,400. The money will allow the Senior Center to continue forward with their "Meals on Wheels" program for another year.