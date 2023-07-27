Human remains found on Bear Lake shore

BEAR LAKE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office received a call Thursday around 11:42 a.m. from some people who were recreating on the shore of Bear Lake.

The callers had been digging in the sand and uncovered what they believe to be human bones.

An initial investigation by sheriff deputies indicated the bones found were indeed human.

At this time, the sheriff's office is coordinating with the Idaho State University Anthropology Department to examine the site and recover any other remains.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office does not currently have any cold cases or unrecovered individuals who may be linked to these remains.