Skip to Content
Top Stories

Human remains found on Bear Lake shore

Pixabay
By
today at 5:35 PM
Published 5:43 PM

BEAR LAKE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office received a call Thursday around 11:42 a.m. from some people who were recreating on the shore of Bear Lake.

The callers had been digging in the sand and uncovered what they believe to be human bones.

An initial investigation by sheriff deputies indicated the bones found were indeed human.

At this time, the sheriff's office is coordinating with the Idaho State University Anthropology Department to examine the site and recover any other remains.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office does not currently have any cold cases or unrecovered individuals who may be linked to these remains.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content