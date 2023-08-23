3 things to know this morning – August 23, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Crews recently took down the waste exhumation facility that was over Pit 9 at the Idaho National Laboratory. From 2005 to early 2022, crews removed targeted waste from Pit 9 and six other pits. Once all buildings are demolished, the debris will be left in place and covered with clean gravel.

2. Drivers will not be able to take a free right today at the Highway 22 and 390 intersection heading to Jackson. The Wyoming Department of Transportation tells us the closure of the free right turn lane will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The work is part of the Snake River bridge and intersection project.

3. The Idaho Office of Highway Safety wants you to share your thoughts on how to make Idaho's roads safer. They will be holding an open house today in Rigby. One topic of discussion will be how to reduce the number of crashes on Idaho roads.