Two dead after single vehicle crash in Jerome County

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho State Police is investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at approximately 2:16 A.M., on Golf Course Road, east of Blue Lakes Grade, in Jerome County.



A 2005 Subaru Impreza driven by a 24-year-old male from Buhl, Idaho was westbound on Golf Course Road at a high rate of speed. He lost control of the vehicle, which rolled several times.



He was transported to a local hospital by air ambulance. He was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries. His passenger, a 23-year old male from Jerome, Idaho, was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.



Golf Course Road was closed for approximately four hours.



The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

(The following information is from a news release sent by Idaho State Police)



