3 things to know this morning – August 30, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Marsh Valley, Shelley and Bonneville School District 93 all had there respective bond or levy pass during last night's election. D93's bond will give the district the funds to build a new elementary school and repair roofs to existing schools.

2. The North Fork Fire burning west of Pocatello is now 100% contained. Fire officials say ground resources will stay on scene throughout the day to mop up any hot spots and monitor the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

3. The Idaho State Board of Education is moving forward with the search for a new Idaho State University President, releasing the names of 12 stakeholders selected to serve on the ISU President Search Committee. The board will interview finalists and select the University’s 14th President. They hope to name the new President by December 31st.