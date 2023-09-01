Island Park water woes continue

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) - The Island Park Water Company is once again in hot water with Idaho's Public Utilities Commission.

According to court documents, the commission has received numerous reports that the company has allegedly been sending back dated and interest fees to its customers not allowed by the company’s tariff.

The water company allegedly revoked the commission's access to company financial records and accounting software on before the bills were sent out.

Customers of the Island Park water company have spent the majority of the year under a boil order, with E-Coli and other harmful bacteria in the company's water system.

In June of this year Island Park water company was charged $434,000 for for failing to provide safe drinking water, improperly billing customers, among several other violations. The company later agreed to put the water systems into a receivership.

As the Department of Environmental Quality and PUC(Public Utilities Commission) continues their investigation of violations of the Idaho public utilities law, the PUC writes it is, "concerned about improper customer billing and the company’s lack of transparency."