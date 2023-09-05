Skip to Content
Top Stories

Person in hospital after firework accident in Idaho Falls

By
today at 3:24 AM
Published 1:47 AM

(KIFI Idaho Falls) - A person is in the hospital after injuring their foot on a firework Monday night. 

The Idaho Falls police department confirms that around 9:30 p.m. they received calls about a booming sound near Melaleuca Field. Upon arrival they found a person with a foot injury caused by a firework. 

Law enforcement remained on the scene for over two hours talking to witnesses and investigating the scene. 

The extent of the injury is unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story; We will bring you more information as it becomes available to us.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
firework
idaho falls
Idaho Falls Police
Melaleuca Field

Jump to comments ↓

Conner Nuckols

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content