Person in hospital after firework accident in Idaho Falls

(KIFI Idaho Falls) - A person is in the hospital after injuring their foot on a firework Monday night.

The Idaho Falls police department confirms that around 9:30 p.m. they received calls about a booming sound near Melaleuca Field. Upon arrival they found a person with a foot injury caused by a firework.

Law enforcement remained on the scene for over two hours talking to witnesses and investigating the scene.

The extent of the injury is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story; We will bring you more information as it becomes available to us.