Police search for missing 16-year-old

today at 10:54 AM
Published 10:59 AM

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Fremont County Sheriff's Office reports 16-year-old Joseph Stubbs was last seen on foot in area of St. Anthony city limits.

According to police, Joseph was wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes. He may have a grey and black backpack and unknown color baseball cap.

Police say he is 5’8 and 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes and has a visible scar under his left eye. He is possibly headed to Utah.

If you have any information about Joseph’s whereabouts, contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 208-624-4482.

