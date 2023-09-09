Motorcycle crash on Hwy. 93 near Craters of the Moon

UPDATE 4:03 p.m. -

BUTTE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-On Saturday September 9, 3034 at about 12:12 p.m. the Butte County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a crash near the entrance of the Craters of the Moon National Monument Located on Highway 20, 26, and 93. Callers reported the crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

Butte County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene, as did the Lost River Ambulance service, and Arco Fire Department. Emergency service personnel from the Crater’s of the Moon also responded to assist.

The adult male driver of the motorcycle was transported by air to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. His condition is not known at this time. The driver and passenger of the SUV involved were examined and released at the scene.

The highway was blocked for approximately 1 and a half to two hours while the crash was being investigated.

The crash is still under investigation.

ARCO, Idaho (KIFI)-A crash near the US Highway 93 and US 26 intersection is causing delays.



The Idaho Transportation Department website says to expect delays on your commute and drive with extreme caution.

Updates will be provided if more information is released.

For additional information on any travel updates, visit the Idaho 511 website.