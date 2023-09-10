Stranded driver rescued after driving off ridge

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-Authorities in Bonneville County rescued a stranded driver when they received emergency calls after the driver drove off a mountain ridge Saturday night. Around 10 a.m. on September 10, about 15 Search and Rescue volunteers, Bonneville County Sheriff's Search & Rescue backcountry deputies, and Idaho Falls Fire Emergency Medical Services, and Swan Valley Fire responded to Skyline Ridge near Brockman Road. A pair of hunters had located a car that had driven off the ridge and was stuck about 700 feet down and 800 feet up. The driver had driven off the previous night. Amazingly she was relatively unharmed and transported by ambulance as a precaution. "We commend the hunters, from Wisconsin and Minnesota, who lost a whole day of hunting, but provided such a valuable service to this patient and our community," the Bonneville County Sheriff's Search and Rescue facebook page said.

Travis is a reporter and producer for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.