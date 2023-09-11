3 things to know this morning – September 11, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your 9/11 Monday.

1. The University of Idaho says it is again delaying the demolition of the off-campus house where four students were stabbed to death last fall. The university initially planned to demolish the Moscow home before the fall term, but in July, said it would be put it off until October. They are now focusing on building a memorial garden and getting classes going for the semester.

2. It's the first day of school for the new Alpine Academy Middle School in Chubbuck. Alpine Academy will welcome students from grades 6-8 that are currently attending the adjacent Connor Academy. Connor Academy will then be transitioned into a K-5 school.

3. A pair of hunters located a car yesterday morning that had driven off Skyline Ridge and was stuck on the cliff face about 700 feet down and 800 feet above the ground. The driver had driven off Saturday night. She was relatively unharmed and transported by ambulance as a precaution.