Skip to Content
Idaho Politics

Super Thursday Candidate Forum May 9

MGN
By
today at 3:07 PM
Published 3:23 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber wants to help us get to know our local candidates running for officer later this month with a Super Thursday Candidate Forum.

The first form is May 9 and starts at 6 p.m. inside the Idaho State University TAB Auditorium on Science Center Drive in Idaho Falls.

 The forum will feature candidates for Bonneville County prosecutor, county commissioners and candidates for all spots in District 33 and District 35. 

Another event will be held Thursday, May 16. It will feature candidates for District 32 House seat A and B along with the candidates of the District 32 senate race. 

The schedule will be as follows:

May 9

  • 6 p.m. Prosecutors
  • 6:30 p.m. Commissioners
  • 7 p.m. All of District 33
  • 7:30 p.m. All of District 35

May 16

  • 6 p.m. 32 House A
  • 6:30 p.m.32 House B
  • 7 p.m. 32 Senate
Article Topic Follows: Idaho Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content