Super Thursday Candidate Forum May 9

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber wants to help us get to know our local candidates running for officer later this month with a Super Thursday Candidate Forum.

The first form is May 9 and starts at 6 p.m. inside the Idaho State University TAB Auditorium on Science Center Drive in Idaho Falls.

The forum will feature candidates for Bonneville County prosecutor, county commissioners and candidates for all spots in District 33 and District 35.

Another event will be held Thursday, May 16. It will feature candidates for District 32 House seat A and B along with the candidates of the District 32 senate race.

The schedule will be as follows:

May 9

6 p.m. Prosecutors

6:30 p.m. Commissioners

7 p.m. All of District 33

7:30 p.m. All of District 35

May 16