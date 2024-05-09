Bus stop arm violations increase

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Bus stop arm violations have been increasing lately. That's when drivers go past or around stopped buses when they shouldn’t. Snake River School District officials told Local News 8 they see two to three of these violations each week—which is two to three more than there ever should be.

In recent camera footage the school district shared, a bus was stopped on Highway 26. Two children were walking, and a car just drove by without even slowing down, and almost hitting the children.

"The children were at risk as they just barely cleared the bumper when the car came through just as they were walking,” Snake River School District Transportation Director Gina Dawson said.

When you see a bus stopped on the road with its stop arm extended and lights flashing, you need to stop whether you're behind it or coming towards it in the opposite lane.

"In Idaho, you have to have more than three lanes in order for opposing traffic to not stop for a school bus. And that includes the barriers in the middle of the roads,” Bingham County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Drew Lusk said. “And that's one of the problems that we have with our drivers in Bingham County, is they don't understand that if there's a barrier, that they have to stop."

Snake River School District officials say there have not been any reported injuries or deaths caused by violating bus stop arms, but we need to prevent these violations so there isn't a chance of the first reported injury or even death.

"Even if you see a bus out in the distance in front of you, you should start thinking about, i need to start slowing down. I need to give it space. Don't pull right up behind the bus. Give a bus 100 feet,” Snake River School District Superintendent Mark Kris said.